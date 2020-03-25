Police have urged the public to stay alert especially when shopping online. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest suspected fraudster after online shoppers wanting masks are duped out of HK$950,000
- The 40-year-old man was one of the holders of bank accounts that were used to collect the money from 103 victims between January 27 and February 7
- Gang advertised on Facebook promising to sell pack of Japan-made masks for HK$55, when the same was being sold in market for HK$500
Topic | Crime
Police have urged the public to stay alert especially when shopping online. Photo: Facebook