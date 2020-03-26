Cheng Lai-king (left), pictured with her vice-chairman Victor Yeung, was arrested on Wednesday night. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong opposition politician arrested for alleged doxxing of police officer in Facebook post

  • Arrest of Cheng Lai-king, 61, chairwoman of Central and Western District Council, came after she forwarded post with details of officer
  • Officer involved was said to have shot Indonesian journalist during anti-government protest last year
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP
Christy Leung , Karen Zhang and Alvin Lum

Updated: 10:20am, 26 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Cheng Lai-king (left), pictured with her vice-chairman Victor Yeung, was arrested on Wednesday night. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE