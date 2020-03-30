The Kwun Tong Law Courts Building. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: homeless Hong Kong newspaper vendor who lost job due to pandemic jailed for stealing masks
- Wong Kwai-che, 68, admitted to picking up six boxes of masks left behind by an unknown person inside a public toilet in Wan Chai on Sunday afternoon
- He said he had been in financial difficulties and relying on government allowance after his news stand was shut down due to the pandemic
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
