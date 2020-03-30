The Kwun Tong Law Courts Building. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Coronavirus: homeless Hong Kong newspaper vendor who lost job due to pandemic jailed for stealing masks

  • Wong Kwai-che, 68, admitted to picking up six boxes of masks left behind by an unknown person inside a public toilet in Wan Chai on Sunday afternoon
  • He said he had been in financial difficulties and relying on government allowance after his news stand was shut down due to the pandemic
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 5:25pm, 30 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Kwun Tong Law Courts Building. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE