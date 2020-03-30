The West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
Nepali asylum seeker gets two months in jail for stealing rice packets from Hong Kong store
- West Kowloon Court hears Raj Sharma, 21, admit to stealing rice ‘out of greed’, after he was caught outside Aeon Store in Whampoa last Friday
- His Bangladeshi co-defendant, Riyad Hossain, 33, gets more time to seek legal advice as prosecutors link him to four other cases of theft at the same store
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
