The West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Nepali asylum seeker gets two months in jail for stealing rice packets from Hong Kong store

  • West Kowloon Court hears Raj Sharma, 21, admit to stealing rice ‘out of greed’, after he was caught outside Aeon Store in Whampoa last Friday
  • His Bangladeshi co-defendant, Riyad Hossain, 33, gets more time to seek legal advice as prosecutors link him to four other cases of theft at the same store
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 10:33pm, 30 Mar, 2020

The West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE