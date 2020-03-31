Alleged victims of matchmaking service Loveaholic join lawmaker Ramon Yuen at March 21 press conference. The firm’s owner was arrested on Tuesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Boss at Hong Kong love match firm arrested for allegedly inflating membership numbers, percentage of women clients

  • The man, learned by the Post to be Wong Chin-yeung of Loveaholic, was accused of claiming more than five times his actual member numbers
  • A Hong Kong lawmaker and a number of alleged victims had publicly called the company out at a March 21 press briefing
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:07pm, 31 Mar, 2020

Alleged victims of matchmaking service Loveaholic join lawmaker Ramon Yuen at March 21 press conference. The firm’s owner was arrested on Tuesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE