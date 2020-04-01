The shark fins, with an estimated market value of HK$110,000, were reportedly meant for local consumption. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs officers seize 392kg of suspected controlled shark fins arriving from Morocco
- Upon opening container for inspections, officers found several bags of dried shark fins, suspected to be from endangered species
- The haul, with an estimated market value of HK$110,000, was reportedly meant for local consumption
Topic | Crime
The shark fins, with an estimated market value of HK$110,000, were reportedly meant for local consumption. Photo: Handout