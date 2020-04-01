The High Court in Admiralty, where the case was heard. Photo: Roy Issa
Thai pair jailed for trafficking more than HK$470,000 worth of ketamine in packets of coconut chips in Hong Kong

  • High Court heard both men were promised up to 100,000 baht for delivering drugs from Bangkok to a Hong Kong hotel, with costs covered
  • One of them agreed to a controlled delivery operation with police but action was terminated when no recipients showed up
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 9:49pm, 1 Apr, 2020

