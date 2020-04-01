More than 50 protesters were held near Prince Edward station on Tuesday night. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: police arrest 54 at Hong Kong Prince Edward protest, but none over social-distancing rules

  • Lawyers accuse officers of abusing the public health crisis by having the metal strips removed from detained demonstrators’ surgical masks
  • Meanwhile, restaurateurs say the force is using new anti-epidemic rules for political purposes
Christy Leung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:56pm, 1 Apr, 2020

