Police went to the Tuen Mun minibus terminal to inspect the bus on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Police arrest Hong Kong minibus driver after video of reckless driving on flyover goes viral

  • Online video clip showed passengers of a minibus screaming and begging its driver to stop as the vehicle ran erratically on Yuen Long Highway
  • Police arrested the 57-year-old driver on Thursday morning for dangerous driving, while his supervisor at Tuen Mun minibus terminal suspended him from duties
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:45pm, 2 Apr, 2020

Police went to the Tuen Mun minibus terminal to inspect the bus on Thursday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE