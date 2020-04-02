Howard Lam, the founding member of the Democratic Party, claimed he was kidnapped, drugged, and tortured by mainland Chinese agents. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Howard Lam sent to jail after losing appeal against conviction in torture claim

  • Last year, Lam was found guilty of one count of knowingly making a false report to police about an offence, but was out on bail
  • On Thursday, he lost his appeal against the conviction, and was asked to serve to serve his five-month sentence
Topic |   Howard Lam kidnap saga
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 6:40pm, 2 Apr, 2020

