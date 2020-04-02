Howard Lam, the founding member of the Democratic Party, claimed he was kidnapped, drugged, and tortured by mainland Chinese agents. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Howard Lam sent to jail after losing appeal against conviction in torture claim
- Last year, Lam was found guilty of one count of knowingly making a false report to police about an offence, but was out on bail
- On Thursday, he lost his appeal against the conviction, and was asked to serve to serve his five-month sentence
