The incident happened in Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre at 6.41pm on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Man jailed for breaching coronavirus quarantine in Hong Kong pepper-sprayed following ‘assault on prison officer’

  • The 41-year-old man suddenly became emotional and attacked an officer at about 6.41pm on Thursday, the Correctional Services Department said
  • The officer was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with face injuries, while the attacker was subdued with pepper spray after warnings
Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:01pm, 3 Apr, 2020

