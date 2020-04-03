The incident happened in Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre at 6.41pm on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Man jailed for breaching coronavirus quarantine in Hong Kong pepper-sprayed following ‘assault on prison officer’
- The 41-year-old man suddenly became emotional and attacked an officer at about 6.41pm on Thursday, the Correctional Services Department said
- The officer was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with face injuries, while the attacker was subdued with pepper spray after warnings
