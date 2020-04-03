Three teenagers have been remanded in connection with a petrol bomb attack on Tai Po Police Station. Photo: Handout
Teenagers remanded over petrol bomb attack on Hong Kong police station
- The trio, 18 year olds Tsang Wa-kwan and Lo Nip-fung, and 16-year-old Kwok Hoi-dick were arrested soon after incident in Tai Po
- All three attend the same secondary school in the town
