Anti-government protesters clash with riot police outside Prince Edward MTR station in December last year. Photo: Edmond So
Minors arrested during protests mostly victims exploited by others, Hong Kong’s deputy police chief says
- Operations commander Raymond Siu describes being deeply saddened by his talks with young people detained during the anti-government movement
- One of the youngsters held was aged just 11, while another 17-year-old was detained seven times
