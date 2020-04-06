A group of six chess fans did not want to leave even when caught red-handed at Kwai Shing East Estate breaking social-distancing legislation, according to a police source. Photo: SCMP
Coronavirus: six fined in Hong Kong’s first Covid-19 prosecutions for illegal public gathering
- Chess players and observers each slapped with HK$2,000 fine after they refused to break up the game on a New Territories public housing estate
- Hong Kong government has banned public gatherings of more than four people to help prevent Covid-19’s spread
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
A group of six chess fans did not want to leave even when caught red-handed at Kwai Shing East Estate breaking social-distancing legislation, according to a police source. Photo: SCMP