A group of six chess fans did not want to leave even when caught red-handed at Kwai Shing East Estate breaking social-distancing legislation, according to a police source. Photo: SCMP
Coronavirus: six fined in Hong Kong’s first Covid-19 prosecutions for illegal public gathering

  • Chess players and observers each slapped with HK$2,000 fine after they refused to break up the game on a New Territories public housing estate
  • Hong Kong government has banned public gatherings of more than four people to help prevent Covid-19’s spread
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:09pm, 6 Apr, 2020

