Former lawmaker Au Nok-hin at the Kowloon City Court on April 6, 2020. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: former lawmaker convicted of causing hearing loss to police officer by shouting through loudhailer at anti-government rally
- Au Nok-hin was found guilty by Kowloon City Court of battering an officer by speaking to him through a loudhailer at arm’s length on July 8 last year
- The 32-year-old former politician was allowed bail until he is sentenced on April 24, pending a community service order report
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Former lawmaker Au Nok-hin at the Kowloon City Court on April 6, 2020. Photo: K.Y. Cheng