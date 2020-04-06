Former lawmaker Au Nok-hin at the Kowloon City Court on April 6, 2020. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: former lawmaker convicted of causing hearing loss to police officer by shouting through loudhailer at anti-government rally

  • Au Nok-hin was found guilty by Kowloon City Court of battering an officer by speaking to him through a loudhailer at arm’s length on July 8 last year
  • The 32-year-old former politician was allowed bail until he is sentenced on April 24, pending a community service order report
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong
Updated: 7:11pm, 6 Apr, 2020

