Two alleged muggers arrested on Monday night were schoolboys just 13 years of age, Mong Kok police said. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong schoolboys arrested for woman’s Mong Kok mugging, while young accomplices still on the run
- The two 13-year-olds and their friends allegedly took the woman’s watch and handbag, leaving her with injuries to her head, arms and legs
- Police said they are searching for three other teenagers – two boys and a girl
