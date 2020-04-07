Two alleged muggers arrested on Monday night were schoolboys just 13 years of age, Mong Kok police said. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong schoolboys arrested for woman’s Mong Kok mugging, while young accomplices still on the run

  • The two 13-year-olds and their friends allegedly took the woman’s watch and handbag, leaving her with injuries to her head, arms and legs
  • Police said they are searching for three other teenagers – two boys and a girl
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:39pm, 7 Apr, 2020

