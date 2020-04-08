Officers behind the gates of the headquarters. Photo: Victor Ting
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Threat and white powder sent to Hong Kong police headquarters, prompting probe into ties with earlier case at former press office

  • Investigators found the substances in both incidents to be harmless, but these would be sent to the lab for analysis
  • Case follows incident a day before, in which a similar letter with the words ‘Death to popo’ was seemingly aimed at pro-Beijing newspaper
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 1:05am, 8 Apr, 2020

Officers behind the gates of the headquarters. Photo: Victor Ting
READ FULL ARTICLE