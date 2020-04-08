The police force used its water cannon vehicles and anti-riot trucks on 65 and 68 days respectively during the anti-government unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong anti-government protests: more than 7,600 arrested during unrest

  • Only 1,200 of those held have been prosecuted
  • Police officers earn more than HK$2 billion in overtime pay since disturbances erupted in June
Christy Leung
Updated: 11:37am, 8 Apr, 2020

