The police force used its water cannon vehicles and anti-riot trucks on 65 and 68 days respectively during the anti-government unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong anti-government protests: more than 7,600 arrested during unrest
- Only 1,200 of those held have been prosecuted
- Police officers earn more than HK$2 billion in overtime pay since disturbances erupted in June
Hong Kong protests
