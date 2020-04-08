A 16-year-old who ran away from home in late December is back with her parents – after trapping herself in a 90cm mall locker. Photo: Reuters
Lost and found: Locker prank leads Hong Kong police to find schoolgirl who was missing from home for three months
- The 16-year-old, who says a ‘strong wind’ slammed the locker door shut, has been reunited with her parents after leaving home on December 30
- Firefighters were required to break into the 90cm unit, though the girl was uninjured
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
