Junior Police Officers’ Association has argued the voters’ registry could be used to aid doxxing attacks against its members: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong court rejects police group’s application to keep voter details under wraps over doxxing concerns
- The Junior Police Officers’ Association said voters registry information such as home addresses could be used to aid doxxing attacks against members of the force, which had become a lightning rod for public discontent
