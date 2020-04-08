Junior Police Officers’ Association has argued the voters’ registry could be used to aid doxxing attacks against its members: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong court rejects police group’s application to keep voter details under wraps over doxxing concerns

  • The Junior Police Officers’ Association said voters registry information such as home addresses could be used to aid doxxing attacks against members of the force, which had become a lightning rod for public discontent
Brian Wong
Updated: 3:23pm, 8 Apr, 2020

