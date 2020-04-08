Dogs rescued from a cargo container yard in Fung Kat Heung in Yuen Long. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong woman jailed for seven weeks for abusing dogs in Yuen Long breeding farm
- Wong Wan-ching was also fined HK$27,000 by Tuen Mun Court, after prosecutors found 18 dogs were kept at the site without a licence
- In a raid on October 31, 2017, police found many dogs were crammed into dirty crates in three poorly ventilated cargo containers at Wong’s farm
