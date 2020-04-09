Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks take part in an October demonstration against the then newly imposed law banning face masks in public in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong mask ban legal when aimed at unauthorised protests, Court of Appeal rules in partially overturning lower court verdict

  • Decision also overturns High Court ruling that government’s use of Emergency Regulations Ordinance was unconstitutional
  • But masks are allowed at lawful processions and police do not have the authority to physically remove masks from violators, judgment finds
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP
Chris Lau , Jasmine Siu and Alvin Lum

Updated: 5:25pm, 9 Apr, 2020

Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks take part in an October demonstration against the then newly imposed law banning face masks in public in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE