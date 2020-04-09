The jewellery shop on Kau Yuk Road in Yuen Long. Photo: TVB NEWS
Two schoolboys among six arrested over smash-and-grab robbery in Hong Kong jewellery shop
- The robbery occurred on Kau Yuk Road in Yuen Long on March 3, when a gang of five masked men made off with HK$600,000 worth of gold ornaments
- The pair, aged 15 and 16, are Form One and Form Three students from two schools in the district, while at least two others are still at large
