A judge at the Wan Chai district court sentenced a GoGoVan driver to 16 months in jail after a woman he was illegally carrying as a passenger died in a traffic collision. Photo: Nora Tam
GoGoVan driver gets 16 months’ jail for death of unlawful passenger in Hong Kong traffic accident
- The 32-year-old victim was thrown clear of the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries when the driver hit an electric metre after a high-speed turn
- Local traffic ordinances prohibit delivery vehicles from carrying passengers ‘for reward’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
