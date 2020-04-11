Donkey hide and sea cucumbers are prized in mainland China for their medicinal values. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs officers seize HK$1.45 million worth of donkey skin and sea cucumbers from container arriving from Egypt
- Customs officers inspected a container declared to be carrying table salt that arrived in Hong Kong from Egypt on Thursday
- Donkey hide and sea cucumbers are prized in mainland China for their medicinal values
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
