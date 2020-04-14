The early morning triad attack took place on a street outside the Prudential Hotel in the Yau Ma Tei neighbourhood. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police search for seven after Yau Ma Tei knife attack believed linked to triads

  • The 42-year-old victim is believed a member of the Wo Shing Wo triad, locked in a back and forth series of revenge attacks with the rival Sun Yee On gang
  • A police source says the two gangs are thought to be tied to more than five reported knifings in the past few months
Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:42pm, 14 Apr, 2020

