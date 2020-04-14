The woman is seen hanging her dogs in mid-air briefly in a bid to separate them. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong woman, 64, arrested over animal cruelty after video of her bungled bid to stop her dog from attacking another went viral
- She had tried to pull away her poodle which had bitten her Pomeranian by hanging the two animals in mid-air briefly
- The incident occurred in the Lions Nature Education Centre in Sai Kung
Topic | Pets
