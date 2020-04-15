Hong Kong police are on the lookout for three assailants after a knife attack in broad daylight on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong businessman, bodyguard rammed by car as they flee afternoon knife assault in Hung Hom
- Both men, along with a second bodyguard who suffered stab wounds, were sent to a local hospital for treatment
- Two masked, knife-wielding assailants escaped in the same car used to run down the men as they tried to escape
Topic | Crime
Hong Kong police are on the lookout for three assailants after a knife attack in broad daylight on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li