Hong Kong police are on the lookout for three assailants after a knife attack in broad daylight on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong businessman, bodyguard rammed by car as they flee afternoon knife assault in Hung Hom

  • Both men, along with a second bodyguard who suffered stab wounds, were sent to a local hospital for treatment
  • Two masked, knife-wielding assailants escaped in the same car used to run down the men as they tried to escape
Clifford Lo
Updated: 8:23pm, 15 Apr, 2020

