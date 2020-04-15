Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma, who is scheduled to retire in January, on Wednesday issued a statement denying a recent news report that said he was enduring pressure from Beijing officials over judicial independence. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong top judge denies ‘any form of interference’ by Beijing over city’s judicial independence
- Geoffrey Ma, who is set to retire in January, issued statement in wake of news report suggesting he was battling pressure from central government
- The city’s judiciary has found itself frequently under fire from both sides of the political divide over rulings related to anti-government protests
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma, who is scheduled to retire in January, on Wednesday issued a statement denying a recent news report that said he was enduring pressure from Beijing officials over judicial independence. Photo: Sam Tsang