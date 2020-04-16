Citywide unrest was sparked in June, by a piece of extradition legislation which the government has since withdrawn. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: police watchdog can review force’s handling of unrest, court rules
- The IPCC announced last July it would conduct a fact-finding study on police conduct
- Mr Justice Keith Yeung rules against activist who sought a judicial review arguing that was beyond its statutory powers
