Activist and disqualified lawmaker ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung was stabbed while protesting outside the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong on Thursday but received only minor injuries. Photo: SCMP
Ousted lawmaker ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung stabbed while protesting outside Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong

  • An elderly man was arrested after the assault, which came during a protest over statements by the office aimed at opposition lawmaker Dennis Kwok
  • Leung was later released from hospital after treatment for what his party chairman said were minor injuries
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
SCMP
Clifford Lo and Alvin Lum

Updated: 6:46pm, 16 Apr, 2020

