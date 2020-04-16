Activist and disqualified lawmaker ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung was stabbed while protesting outside the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong on Thursday but received only minor injuries. Photo: SCMP
Ousted lawmaker ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung stabbed while protesting outside Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong
- An elderly man was arrested after the assault, which came during a protest over statements by the office aimed at opposition lawmaker Dennis Kwok
- Leung was later released from hospital after treatment for what his party chairman said were minor injuries
