Man admits to hurling petrol bombs outside two Hong Kong police stations, pleads guilty to raft of offences, including drug possession
- Defence lawyer says client, who is jobless, has struggled with psychiatric problems for years and has been receiving treatment
- Prosecutors say outside court there was no evidence to show his offences stemmed from anti-government protests
