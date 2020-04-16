Lucas Chong (centre) is escorted by police for his first court appearance. Photo: Winson Wong
Man admits to hurling petrol bombs outside two Hong Kong police stations, pleads guilty to raft of offences, including drug possession

  • Defence lawyer says client, who is jobless, has struggled with psychiatric problems for years and has been receiving treatment
  • Prosecutors say outside court there was no evidence to show his offences stemmed from anti-government protests
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong
Updated: 9:46pm, 16 Apr, 2020

