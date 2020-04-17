Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng has weighed into the debate surrounding the independence of the Hong Kong judiciary. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong justice secretary defends independence of city’s judiciary after report of Beijing interference in legal system
- Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng says city cannot allow any ‘misleading statements’
- Report anonymously quoted three ‘senior judges’ expressing concern over meddling in future judicial appointments
