The District Court on Friday sentenced an 18-year-old serial molester to a training centre rather than prison. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong teen who groped 11 schoolgirls at shopping centre gets rehabilitation rather than jail

  • While prison was on the table, the District Court judge said time at a training centre would serve as deterrent enough
  • Defence lawyers had argued the 18-year-old suffered from bipolar disorder and had been bullied by peers
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 5:04pm, 17 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The District Court on Friday sentenced an 18-year-old serial molester to a training centre rather than prison. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE