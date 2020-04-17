A Hong Kong police officer fires pepper spray at reporters at On Cheung Road in Tai Po on March 8. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police have duty to aid, not hinder media, journalist union argues before High Court

  • ‘Unlawful’ actions during anti-government protests represent a systematic failure on the force’s part, press group says
  • But government lawyers argue that ‘drafting protocols’ for police-journalist interactions would dangerous for the judiciary to entertain
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 9:59pm, 17 Apr, 2020

