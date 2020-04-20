A battery-powered home-made bomb was delivered in an envelope to police chief Chris Tang on Monday at the force’s Wan Chai headquarters. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Home-made bomb delivered to Hong Kong police chief’s office in envelope, though no injuries or evacuation required

  • The battery-powered device, which began to smoke when staff opened the envelope at noon, was sent without an attached message
  • Police are investigating to determine if there are any ties to letters containing white powder sent to police and media earlier this month
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung
Updated: 4:22pm, 20 Apr, 2020

