A battery-powered home-made bomb was delivered in an envelope to police chief Chris Tang on Monday at the force’s Wan Chai headquarters. Photo: Nora Tam
Home-made bomb delivered to Hong Kong police chief’s office in envelope, though no injuries or evacuation required
- The battery-powered device, which began to smoke when staff opened the envelope at noon, was sent without an attached message
- Police are investigating to determine if there are any ties to letters containing white powder sent to police and media earlier this month
Topic | Hong Kong police
