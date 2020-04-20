Hong Kong police have received 1,865 reports of online mask scams, involving HK$56.9 million, since January. Photo: Dickson Lee
Five students among 31 suspected online scammers arrested for duping mask buyers out of more than HK$3 million
- The students, aged 16 to 19, have been released on bail, pending further investigation
- Police have received 1,865 reports of online mask scams, involving HK$56.9 million, since January
Topic | Crime
Hong Kong police have received 1,865 reports of online mask scams, involving HK$56.9 million, since January. Photo: Dickson Lee