Hong Kong police have received 1,865 reports of online mask scams, involving HK$56.9 million, since January. Photo: Dickson Lee
Five students among 31 suspected online scammers arrested for duping mask buyers out of more than HK$3 million

  • The students, aged 16 to 19, have been released on bail, pending further investigation
  • Police have received 1,865 reports of online mask scams, involving HK$56.9 million, since January
Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:27pm, 20 Apr, 2020

