The justice department, which represents the Registration and Electoral Office, on Monday decided not to maintain its opposition against the court order restraining election authorities from disclosing voters’ details. Photo: Handout
Temporary ban on disclosing voters’ details gets automatic extension as Hong Kong government drops opposition
- Interim ban will last until the Court of Appeal reaches a resolution on the appeal proceedings
- The government’s plan to reopen the registries for public viewing will be postponed until the court hands down its judgment
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The justice department, which represents the Registration and Electoral Office, on Monday decided not to maintain its opposition against the court order restraining election authorities from disclosing voters’ details. Photo: Handout