The Fanling Law Courts Building in Fanling. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong bar manager gets two months in jail for flouting social-distancing laws by keeping venue open
- Clifford Chan, 36, was found running unlicensed liquor premises at an industrial building in Tuen Mun after midnight on Sunday
- His employees Pang Wai-kit and Fok Ho-pan were given two weeks for selling liquor without a licence, but their sentences were suspended for a year
Topic | Hong Kong courts
