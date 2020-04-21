The Fanling Law Courts Building in Fanling. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong bar manager gets two months in jail for flouting social-distancing laws by keeping venue open

  • Clifford Chan, 36, was found running unlicensed liquor premises at an industrial building in Tuen Mun after midnight on Sunday
  • His employees Pang Wai-kit and Fok Ho-pan were given two weeks for selling liquor without a licence, but their sentences were suspended for a year
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:15pm, 21 Apr, 2020

