Police suspect gun parts were airmailed into Hong Kong from the United States. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Five home-made guns seized along with military-grade night-vision devices and ammunition in raids across Hong Kong

  • Eleven locations, including two shops in Mong Kok, were raided, and three war game and airgun enthusiasts were arrested
  • Police say ‘guns are not capable of firing but could be converted into lethal weapons after modification’
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 9:21pm, 21 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police suspect gun parts were airmailed into Hong Kong from the United States. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE