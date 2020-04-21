Police suspect gun parts were airmailed into Hong Kong from the United States. Photo: Handout
Five home-made guns seized along with military-grade night-vision devices and ammunition in raids across Hong Kong
- Eleven locations, including two shops in Mong Kok, were raided, and three war game and airgun enthusiasts were arrested
- Police say ‘guns are not capable of firing but could be converted into lethal weapons after modification’
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Police suspect gun parts were airmailed into Hong Kong from the United States. Photo: Handout