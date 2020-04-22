Yiu Shung-ching was sentenced at the High Court on Wednesday to 64 months behind bars. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong man jailed for slashing wife’s wrist, hacking her head with cleaver
- Yiu Shung-ching sentenced to five years and four months in prison for a vicious attack that left the mother of his children permanently disabled, mentally scarred
- Victim was told ‘you must die’ during kitchen knife and cleaver ordeal in Sha Tin flat
