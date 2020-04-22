Yiu Shung-ching was sentenced at the High Court on Wednesday to 64 months behind bars. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man jailed for slashing wife’s wrist, hacking her head with cleaver

  • Yiu Shung-ching sentenced to five years and four months in prison for a vicious attack that left the mother of his children permanently disabled, mentally scarred
  • Victim was told ‘you must die’ during kitchen knife and cleaver ordeal in Sha Tin flat
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 6:13pm, 22 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Yiu Shung-ching was sentenced at the High Court on Wednesday to 64 months behind bars. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE