Senior Superintendent Steve Li (centre) and colleagues reveal details of the police investigation. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: student arrested in connection with earlier discovery of two home-made bombs at school campus
- Police say they seized a batch of circuit boards that were of a similar design to those installed in two remote-controlled devices found in December
- Postsecondary student was picked up at Sau Mau Ping Estate after a four-month investigation
