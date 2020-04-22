Senior Superintendent Steve Li (centre) and colleagues reveal details of the police investigation. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: student arrested in connection with earlier discovery of two home-made bombs at school campus

  • Police say they seized a batch of circuit boards that were of a similar design to those installed in two remote-controlled devices found in December
  • Postsecondary student was picked up at Sau Mau Ping Estate after a four-month investigation
Clifford Lo
Updated: 10:44pm, 22 Apr, 2020

Senior Superintendent Steve Li (centre) and colleagues reveal details of the police investigation. Photo: Handout
