The detention of first aid volunteers at the siege of Polytechnic University in November 2019 was among the cases cited in a letter to Beijing’s UN delegation. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

UN experts suggest human rights violations in treatment of first aid volunteers at Hong Kong protests in letter to Beijing delegation

  • Group of rapporteurs goes public after receiving no response to February inquiry, which cited cases involving alleged police violence
  • Letter comes as British lawmakers prepare to launch their own inquiry into handling of protests
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum
Alvin Lum

Updated: 11:12pm, 22 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The detention of first aid volunteers at the siege of Polytechnic University in November 2019 was among the cases cited in a letter to Beijing’s UN delegation. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE