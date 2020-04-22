The detention of first aid volunteers at the siege of Polytechnic University in November 2019 was among the cases cited in a letter to Beijing’s UN delegation. Photo: Handout
UN experts suggest human rights violations in treatment of first aid volunteers at Hong Kong protests in letter to Beijing delegation
- Group of rapporteurs goes public after receiving no response to February inquiry, which cited cases involving alleged police violence
- Letter comes as British lawmakers prepare to launch their own inquiry into handling of protests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The detention of first aid volunteers at the siege of Polytechnic University in November 2019 was among the cases cited in a letter to Beijing’s UN delegation. Photo: Handout