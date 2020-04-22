The force will take legal advice on public health considerations when assessing applications for the June 4 vigil in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong protest organisers vow to defy police warning to cancel Labour Day event because of social-distancing rules
- Trade unions urged to withdraw bids for Labour Day marches next week with social distancing still in force
- Police source says they are taking legal advice on whether June 4 vigil application can be rejected on public health grounds
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The force will take legal advice on public health considerations when assessing applications for the June 4 vigil in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang