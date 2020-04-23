Staffers at the office of the Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group were surprised to find nearly HK$1 million in gold missing from a shipment they received from Singapore on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
HK$1 million in gold jewellery goes missing on trip from Singapore to Hong Kong

  • Staff at Chow Tai Fook Jewellery in Kwai Chung opened the delivery to find 34 pieces missing from the consignment, police source says
  • As no seals were tampered with, it is believed the gold may have been swiped before leaving Singapore
Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:22pm, 23 Apr, 2020

