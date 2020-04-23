Smuggled frozen meat is displayed at the Public Cargo Working Area in Chai Wan, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Customs joint operation nets 90 people for smuggling 2,200 tonnes of illicit meat to mainland China

  • Arrests were made in the first three weeks of April as part of a crackdown involving officials over the border
  • Hong Kong authorities raided a gang working in waters off the airport on Wednesday night, but three speedboats slipped away
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:57pm, 23 Apr, 2020

