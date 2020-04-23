Lai Chi-wai and his son Gordon at a climbing gym in San Po Kong in Wong Tai Sin, Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former top rock climber wins HK$16 million payout over traffic accident that left him paraplegic

  • Lai Chi-wai was on his motorcycle on a December night in 2011 when he and two drivers crashed in the fast lane on Tuen Mun Road
  • In his ruling, High Court judge says all three were responsible, but one driver who was under the influence is most to blame
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 11:33pm, 23 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lai Chi-wai and his son Gordon at a climbing gym in San Po Kong in Wong Tai Sin, Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE