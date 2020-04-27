A judge will no longer preside over Hong Kong protest cases following his sentencing remarks when jailing a tour guide for an attack at a ‘Lennon Wall’. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong judge barred from anti-government protest cases after Cultural Revolution remark about demonstrators, sympathising with Lennon Wall knifeman

  • Judiciary censures District Judge Kwok Wai-kin over his remarks when jailing a tour guide for stabbing three people at a Lennon Wall
  • Kwok likened anti-government protesters to terrorist army and will no longer preside over cases relating to the demonstrations
Brian Wong
Updated: 12:01am, 28 Apr, 2020

