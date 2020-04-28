Officers display some of the money and evidence seized during the arrest of three suspects. Photo: Handout
Hongkongers conned into ‘spying’ for phone scam fraudsters arrested after victims duped out of HK$5.5 million

  • Man and a woman duped by con artists posing as mainland officials who initially told them they were under investigation for money laundering
  • Pair were then recruited to obtain bank details from four victims as part of scam
Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:19pm, 28 Apr, 2020

