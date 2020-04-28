Raphael Wong outside the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Felix Wong
Let voters decide if a candidate is suitable for election, jailed Occupy activist Raphael Wong’s lawyer tells Hong Kong court
- Wong’s counsel says case raises questions about the right to stand for elections and ‘goes at the very heart of a democratic government’
- Government lawyer counters that provisions being challenged are to maintain public trust in institutions, as well as the character of members
Topic | Hong Kong courts
