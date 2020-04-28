Raphael Wong outside the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Let voters decide if a candidate is suitable for election, jailed Occupy activist Raphael Wong’s lawyer tells Hong Kong court

  • Wong’s counsel says case raises questions about the right to stand for elections and ‘goes at the very heart of a democratic government’
  • Government lawyer counters that provisions being challenged are to maintain public trust in institutions, as well as the character of members
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 10:03pm, 28 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Raphael Wong outside the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE